Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canada Goose.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,433,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,841,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 871.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,204,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,018,000 after buying an additional 1,080,884 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,569,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,993,000 after buying an additional 886,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $20,160,544,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOOS traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.90. 846,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,144. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.