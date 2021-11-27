Binance Coin (BNB) Market Capitalization Achieves $101.01 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Binance Coin has a market cap of $101.01 billion and approximately $2.46 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $605.57 or 0.01110408 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 166,801,148 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
