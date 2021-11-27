Mirror Protocol Price Tops $2.64 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $205.04 million and approximately $21.19 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.64 or 0.00004836 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00064836 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00103373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.41 or 0.07421536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,799.05 or 1.00482326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.