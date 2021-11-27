Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $116.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post sales of $116.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.50 million and the lowest is $114.50 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $135.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $585.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $595.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $622.23 million, with estimates ranging from $610.10 million to $635.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Noble Financial cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $25.96. 114,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,003. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $16.79 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $683.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 125.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,772 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after acquiring an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 26.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 400,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

Featured Article: Oversold

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.