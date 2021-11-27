EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $723.85 Million

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. EOS has a total market cap of $3.82 billion and $723.85 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.93 or 0.00007129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 123.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,040,392,708 coins and its circulating supply is 972,392,297 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

