Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) Short Interest Down 94.1% in November

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Decisionpoint Systems stock remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. Decisionpoint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Get Decisionpoint Systems alerts:

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Decisionpoint Systems had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, analysts predict that Decisionpoint Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Decisionpoint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Decisionpoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc operates as an enterprise mobility systems integrator. The firm sells and installs mobile computing and wireless systems which are used both within a company’s facilities in conjunction with wireless networks and in the field using carrier-based wireless networks. It offers mobile retail solutions, mobile field service management, mobile merchandising, sales and delivery, warehouse solutions, mobile design, development and deployment services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Decisionpoint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decisionpoint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.