BitBall (BTB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $137,772.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 156.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. BitBall has a market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $137,772.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,411.51 or 0.98721104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00040352 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $349.96 or 0.00634950 BTC.

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 608,060,208 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

