Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Decreases By 95.9%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Pacific stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. 28,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,773. First Pacific has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.1061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a positive change from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.09.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

