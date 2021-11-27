Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Decreases By 97.9%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of LGSXY remained flat at $$2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94. Light has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $5.10.
About Light
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Light Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.