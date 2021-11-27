Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) PT at C$24.31

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$23.48. The company had a trading volume of 196,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$18.78 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.62. The firm has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.1219203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

