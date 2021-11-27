Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded down $3.72 on Monday, reaching $139.39. 580,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,082. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a 52 week low of $113.59 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 123.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 139.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the second quarter valued at $51,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

