$21.53 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post $21.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.75 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $20.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $88.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.54 million to $90.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $95.10 million, with estimates ranging from $88.82 million to $101.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.06. 222,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $507.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFLT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

