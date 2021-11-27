Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

OTCMKTS PDRDY remained flat at $$47.12 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.