Splintershards Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Splintershards has a market cap of $115.63 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000816 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Splintershards has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00018297 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010299 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000049 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000136 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 256,943,031 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

