IWG plc (LON:IWG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

IWG plc (LON:IWG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

A number of research firms have weighed in on IWG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IWG stock traded down GBX 17.70 ($0.23) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 280.80 ($3.67). 3,741,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,083,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. IWG has a 1 year low of GBX 272.65 ($3.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 311.09.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

