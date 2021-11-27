Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.15 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report sales of $31.15 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.12 billion to $32.09 billion. Kroger reported sales of $29.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $136.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.26 billion to $138.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $138.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.27 billion to $143.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $35,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,507,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,601,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.