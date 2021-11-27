Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Short Interest Update

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,817,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EMED traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 281,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,483. Electromedical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Electromedical Technologies alerts:

Electromedical Technologies Company Profile

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. Its products include WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device to relieve chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Electromedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.