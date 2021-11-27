Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Update

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Amazonas Florestal stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 39,693,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,643,438. Amazonas Florestal has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get Amazonas Florestal alerts:

About Amazonas Florestal

Amazonas Florestal Ltd. engages in timber activities. It operates in Brazil forest. The company was founded on December 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Amazonas Florestal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazonas Florestal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.