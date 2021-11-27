Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Update

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 379,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,513,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amazonas Florestal stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 39,693,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,643,438. Amazonas Florestal has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About Amazonas Florestal
