ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of €47.00 ($53.41). The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.
MT stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
