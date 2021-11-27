ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of €47.00 ($53.41). The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.15.

MT stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,387,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,820. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

