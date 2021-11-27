Zacks: Brokerages Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. JFrog posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

Shares of FROG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.13. 375,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.02 and a beta of 0.73. JFrog has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JFrog by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,998,000 after purchasing an additional 307,773 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in JFrog by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 40,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

