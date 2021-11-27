Callan Capital LLC Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,856.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,861.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,710.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,913.00, for a total value of $139,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,928 shares of company stock valued at $501,867,436 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.