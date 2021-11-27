BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 973,100 shares, an increase of 943.0% from the October 31st total of 93,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,407 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

OTCMKTS:BAESF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.45. 3,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,808. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.