DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Short Interest Up 780.0% in November

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 780.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

DOCOF remained flat at $$42.94 during trading on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.