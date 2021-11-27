Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Expands By 600.0%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 3,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Greenbriar Capital has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.41.

About Greenbriar Capital

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

