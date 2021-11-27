Short Interest in Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Expands By 600.0%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GEBRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 3,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Greenbriar Capital has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $2.41.
About Greenbriar Capital
Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.