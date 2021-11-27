Persistence Trading Up 4% Over Last Week (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Persistence coin can currently be purchased for $7.71 or 0.00014002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 4% against the dollar. Persistence has a total market cap of $464.00 million and $1.21 million worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.39 or 0.00233239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00088014 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Persistence Profile

Persistence is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 121,735,296 coins and its circulating supply is 60,201,322 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

