Analysts Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. General Electric reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.18.

Shares of GE stock traded down $4.39 on Monday, reaching $97.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,607,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,735. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.15, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 824,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the last quarter.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

