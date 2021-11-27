Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will report $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Microsoft posted earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.10 to $10.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $329.68. 24,217,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,693,938. Microsoft has a one year low of $209.11 and a one year high of $349.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

