Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $765,905.73 and $1,199.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $398.70 or 0.00724300 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00103348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.12 or 0.07439393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.09 or 0.99977565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

