Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:BC traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,457. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.44.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

