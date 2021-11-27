Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

ULE stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 3,096 ($40.45). The stock had a trading volume of 248,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,826. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,204.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,771.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

