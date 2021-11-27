KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,319. KBR has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.66 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -183.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $81,859,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after purchasing an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after purchasing an additional 556,378 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $21,493,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 874,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 486,320 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.