Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.690-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.65 million.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KLIC. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 190.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits, high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes, and power modules. It operates through the Capital Equipment and Aftermarket Products & Services (APS) segments.

