Short Interest in Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Declines By 83.3%

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:PMGYF remained flat at $$0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Perpetual Energy has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.74.

Get Perpetual Energy alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$0.40 to C$0.90 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Perpetual Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas based energy. It operates a diversified asset portfolio that includes liquids-rich natural gas, shallow natural gas and conventional heavy oil producing properties, as well as undeveloped bitumen resource properties.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetual Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetual Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.