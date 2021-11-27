Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Update

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,774,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SCNA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 715,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,513. Smart Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.

Smart Cannabis Company Profile

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

