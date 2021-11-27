Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Short Interest Update

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the October 31st total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,774,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS SCNA traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 715,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,513. Smart Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01.
Smart Cannabis Company Profile
