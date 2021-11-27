Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Teekay LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGP shares. Jonestrading lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

TGP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $16.88. 624,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,189. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.