Analysts Set Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Price Target at $8.40

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cheuvreux raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Vallourec alerts:

OTCMKTS:VLOWY remained flat at $$1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.