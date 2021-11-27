DigitalNote (XDN) Market Cap Reaches $7.70 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 28.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and $20,303.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.22 or 0.00417428 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,067,314,332 coins and its circulating supply is 7,927,039,593 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XDNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.