DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRTT. National Bank Financial upped their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 80,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $251,010.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 22NW LP lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 226,444 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 455,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 326,505 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 76,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRTT remained flat at $$2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday. 55,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,994. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $210.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.53.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

