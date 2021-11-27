Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Price Tops $8.98 on Exchanges

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Pickle Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.98 or 0.00016355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a market capitalization of $16.34 million and $2.95 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00233147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00088522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance (CRYPTO:PICKLE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,824,928 coins and its circulating supply is 1,819,098 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pickle Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

