Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Up 734.9% in November

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 734.9% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:PFD traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 37,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,930 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 88,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

