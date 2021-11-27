Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Short Interest Up 734.9% in November

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 734.9% from the October 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:PFD traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.88. 37,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,549. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $20.88.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.
See Also: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.