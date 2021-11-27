Short Interest in SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Decreases By 82.8%

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the October 31st total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

SGLFF stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172. SGL Carbon has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of carbon and graphite products. It operates through the following business segments: Composites-Fibers & Materials and Graphite Materials & Systems. The Composites-Fibers & Materials segment covers all the material business based on carbon fiber, from raw materials to finished component.

