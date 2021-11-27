Short Interest in Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Decreases By 90.0%

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $$157.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $155.34 and a 12-month high of $162.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.99.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.15 million for the quarter.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

