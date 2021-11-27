Joint Ventures (JOINT) Achieves Market Cap of $70,695.51

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $70,695.51 and $22,426.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.03 or 0.00233147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00088522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.