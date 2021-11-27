Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Tops $1.06

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 62.5% higher against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $990,572.77 and $11,935.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00065052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00078556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00103015 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.64 or 0.07467477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.58 or 1.00257281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 935,999 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLUXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.