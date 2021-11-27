CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of CYBE traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 29,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,703. The company has a market capitalization of $317.85 million, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.69. CyberOptics has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $49.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.70.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total transaction of $180,060.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $185,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

