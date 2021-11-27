Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $405.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce sales of $405.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.20 million and the highest is $435.42 million. Seagen reported sales of $601.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.67.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $3.70 on Wednesday, reaching $169.50. The company had a trading volume of 735,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,807. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of -91.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.75. Seagen has a 12 month low of $133.20 and a 12 month high of $202.60.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $772,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total value of $5,957,903.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,624 shares of company stock worth $29,652,924 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 56.3% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 486.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

