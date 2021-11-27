WT Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,556 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.11.

Visa stock opened at $197.65 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.55 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,580 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,866. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

