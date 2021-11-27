Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 110 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 29,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 14,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 741.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.56.

NYSE:JPM traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.93. 13,619,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,023,389. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.56. The company has a market cap of $478.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

