Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Grows By 1,316.7%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 1,316.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CHUC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 69,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Charlie’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Get Charlie's alerts:

About Charlie’s

Charlies Holdings, Inc offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.