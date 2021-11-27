Short Interest in Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Grows By 1,316.7%

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 1,316.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS CHUC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 69,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Charlie’s has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.
About Charlie's
