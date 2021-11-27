Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 1,170.0% in November

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, an increase of 1,170.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BASA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 124,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,521. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.31. Basanite has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.67.
Basanite Company Profile
